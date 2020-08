Sushma Swaraj remembered fondly, S Jaishankar shares pictures | Oneindia News

6th August is the first death anniversary of senior BJP leader Sushma Swaraj who had endeared herself in her role as the External Affairs Minister over the first term of the Modi govt.

As her health failed, S Jaishankar replaced her as the Foreign Minister when the BJP govt was sworn in last year.

On Thursday, her junior colleague remembered her fondly, sharing pictures with Swaraj when he was serving as the foreign secretary.

This is what he said.

#SushmaSwaraj #SJaishankar