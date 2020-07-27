Tom Hanks in talks for role in live-action Pinocchio
Tom Hanks is in negotiations to play the role of Geppetto in Robert Zemckis' live-action adaptation of 'Pinocchio'.
Tom Hanks in early talks to play Geppetto in Robert Zemeckis' Pinnochio remakeTom Hanks is set for yet another nice-guy role in Disney and director Robert Zemeckis’ live-action Pinocchio revamp.
Tom Hanks officially becomes a Greek citizenTom Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson were welcomed to Greece by their Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis after officially becoming citizens of the country.
Tom Hanks And Rita Wilson Are Officially Greek CitizensTom Hanks and Rita Wilson are officially Greek citizens.
CNN reports the couple and their children became honorary Greek citizens last year.
The Greek government honored Hanks for raising awareness..