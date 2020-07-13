Tom Hanks in early talks to play Geppetto in Robert Zemeckis' Pinnochio remake

Tom Hanks And Rita Wilson Are Officially Greek Citizens



Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson are officially Greek citizens. CNN reports the couple and their children became honorary Greek citizens last year. The Greek government honored Hanks for raising awareness about the 2018 fires that devastated areas near Athens and claimed the lives of more than 100 people Wilson is part Greek. Hanks is a Greek Orthodox convert. They have often been spotted spending their vacations in Greece, where they also own property on the island of Antiparos.

