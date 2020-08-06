Crowd goes crazy as exotic car club arrives in the streets of Montreal

The North Face Rally is a car club with hundreds from Toronto, Canada, that is full of supercar owners that go on rallies all over Ontario and USA.

They have amazing machines that catch the eye and turn heads.

Car enthusiasts show up when they arrive at destinations because they hope for photographs and videos of the performance cars.

As they arrived in Montreal for their annual rally, they were greeted by a very keen group with their cameras at the ready.

The paparazzi literally ran through the streets to get in position for just the right shot.

More important than the cars they drive, this is a club full of guys with big hearts and a love for doing community work.

Most of their events have a fundraising component and they provide charities and community projects with support and funding throughout the year.

They hold one of the biggest Christmas toy drives in the country, raising money through their own members and through community donations.

Then they deliver the toys to shelters, Sick Kids Hospital, and the Metropolitan Toronto Police for distribution.

Having worked hard to be as successful as they are, most of the members know what it is like to have less.

They get a big thrill out of putting smiles on the faces of children who might not have extra challenges over the holidays.

North Face Rally recently held an event that allowed people to get into the front seats of Lamborghinis, Ferraris, Mercedes, Audis, BMWs, and other supercars to experience full throttle acceleration on a closed track.

For a donation that went to the Canadian Cancer Society, people had a dream come true while they supported a great cause.

Known for their generosity, as well as their love of beautiful and exotic cars, these members are a big hit wherever they go.