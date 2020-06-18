Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Jobless Claims Drop the Most Since March, But Will It Last?
Video Credit: The Street - Duration: 02:48s - Published
Jobless Claims Drop the Most Since March, But Will It Last?

Jobless Claims Drop the Most Since March, But Will It Last?

First-time jobless benefits rang in at their lowest pace since the pandemic struck the economy in mid-March.

The question is whether the downtrend will continue.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Weekly Jobless Claims Fall For 13th Consecutive Week [Video]

Weekly Jobless Claims Fall For 13th Consecutive Week

Weekly jobless claims have fallen for 13 consecutive weeks amid the coronavirus pandemic down from a peak of 7 million in late March. Still, a staggering 1.3 million filed claims in the past week.

Credit: Cheddar Inc.     Duration: 00:16Published
Colorado Department Of Labor & Unemployment Has Paid $2.7 Billion [Video]

Colorado Department Of Labor & Unemployment Has Paid $2.7 Billion

There have been 588,988 unemployment claims in Colorado since March.

Credit: CBS 4 Denver     Duration: 00:32Published
While Initial Jobless Claims Peaked In March, Times Still Tough For Many [Video]

While Initial Jobless Claims Peaked In March, Times Still Tough For Many

Howard Monroe reports.

Credit: CBS 3 Philly     Duration: 01:47Published