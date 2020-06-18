Jobless Claims Drop the Most Since March, But Will It Last?
First-time jobless benefits rang in at their lowest pace since the pandemic struck the economy in mid-March.
The question is whether the downtrend will continue.
Weekly Jobless Claims Fall For 13th Consecutive WeekWeekly jobless claims have fallen for 13 consecutive weeks amid the coronavirus pandemic down from a peak of 7 million in late March. Still, a staggering 1.3 million filed claims in the past week.
Colorado Department Of Labor & Unemployment Has Paid $2.7 BillionThere have been 588,988 unemployment claims in Colorado since March.
While Initial Jobless Claims Peaked In March, Times Still Tough For ManyHoward Monroe reports.