Beirut Explosion: Bride Taking Wedding Photos Escapes Blast (VIDEO)

WEB EXTRA: Explosion In Beirut Interrupts Bride's Wedding PhotosA bride posing for photos in Beirut, Lebanon on Tuesday, was sent running by the blast that rocked the city. Watch the dramatic moment caught on camera.
Bride who was swept away by blast return to siteThe 29-year-old Lebanese bride whose wedding photo shoot captured the Beirut explosion returned to the same location one day later. She tells Reuters of the ordeal.