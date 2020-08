Beirut explosion: Wedding photo shoot video captures blast: watch the video | Oneindia News

Video shows a bridal photoshoot which was interrupted by the massive explosion which tore through the Lebanese capital of Beirut.

The video shows how the bride in her bridal wear is running around amid the chaos after the blast.

The photographer Mahmoud Nakib pans his camera from the bride decked out in a white lace wedding dress to capture the surroundings.

The sound of ambulance sirens and the shoveling of glass and rubble could be heard in the video.