False Trump Tweets Get Taken Down; 3x NBA Dunk Champ Nate Robinson | Digital Trends Live 8.6.20 Video Credit: Digital Trends - Published 3 minutes ago False Trump Tweets Get Taken Down; 3x NBA Dunk Champ Nate Robinson | Digital Trends Live 8.6.20 On Digital Trends Live today: We're joined by 3x NBA slam dunk champion Nate Robinson on training for his upcoming fight with Jake Paul, and his sneaker collection; Editor Lisa Marie Segarra brings the latest gaming news - Nintendo's big sale, Ninja is back on Twitch, and Microsoft's Project X Cloud; Rick Marshall joins for Reel New and what you should be streaming this weekend; In the news -- Twitter and Facebook remove Trump posts that falsely claim that children are 'almost immune' from COVID-19; TikTok is launching an app for Amazon Fire TV to show off long-form vids; DoorDash is launching an online convenience store called DashMart; The Vyz has started shipping the upper-body PPE BioVyz helmets to early Indiegogo backers - get ready for the bubble people. 0

