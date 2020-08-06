The New York Attorney General files a lawsuit against the National Rifle Association after an 18 month long investigation

The New York Attorney General files a lawsuit against the National Rifle Association after an 18 month long investigation

New York Attorney General Letitia James announced Thursday that her office has filed a lawsuit...

NEW YORK (AP) — New York attorney general sues to dissolve the NRA, saying its leaders exploited...

The National Rifle Association has been chartered in New York since the late 19th century, giving...