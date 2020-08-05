Global  
 

Humanitarian efforts underway in Lebanon following deadly Beirut blast
This is the heartwarming efforts of the Lebanese people to rebuild and resume their lives following the deadly blast in Beirut on Tuesday.

Footage from Thursday (August 6) shows residents cleaning up broken homes and cars, gong around with shovels and plastic bags to clean the remnants of a damaged city near the port.

100 confirmed deaths have been reported after the explosion, which is being linked to the improper storage of highly explosive nitrates at the port.

"People from all areas, and all religions, help clean up the streets.

It's about those in need," the film told Newsflare.

Civilians in the Mar Mikhael area of Beirut have taken to the streets and are working together to clean up the debris left behind by the blast.

Footage filmed on August 5 shows teams of locals armed with brooms clearing the glass and rubble scattered across the streets.

Angelo, the filmer, told Newsflare: "Volunteers gathered from all over Lebanon, to help those in need, to help them clean their houses from the debris and clean the streets, many people lost their homes and are homeless and can use all the help they can get."

