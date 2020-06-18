Global  
 

Saudi crown prince sued over alleged hand in murder plot
Video Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Duration: 07:19s - Published
Saudi crown prince sued over alleged hand in murder plot

Saudi crown prince sued over alleged hand in murder plot

Mohammed bin Salman is accused of dispatching a group of hitmen to kill a former top Saudi intelligence official - Saad al-Jabari, who is in exile in Canada.

Saudi crown prince accused of sending hit squad to Canada

 Mohammed bin Salman has been accused of sending a hit-squad to kill a former Saudi official.
BBC News
Saudis turn to keto diet to shed lockdown pounds

Saudis turn to keto diet to shed lockdown pounds

More people in Saudi Arabia are embracing the Ketogenic diet plan for leaner bodies following months of being unable to exercise due to coronavirus lockdown.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:48Published

Lawmakers Aim to Prevent Trump From Bypassing Ban on Armed Drone Sales

 Senators from both parties say President Trump cannot be allowed to help drone technology proliferate, and they want it to be kept away from Saudi Arabia in..
NYTimes.com

Newcastle takeover: Supporters' Trust wants Premier League 'transparency' on deal collapse

 The Newcastle United Supporters' Trust wants the Premier League to provide "transparency" about the collapse of a proposed £300m Saudi-led takeover.
BBC News

Saudi King Salman admitted to hospital

Saudi King Salman admitted to hospital

Saudi Arabia's 84-year-old ruler, King Salman bin Abdulaziz, has been admitted to hospital in the capital Riyadh, suffering from inflammation of the gall bladder, state news agency SPA said on Monday. Ryan Brooks reports.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 00:59Published
Khashoggi killing: Turkish court puts Saudi suspects on trial in absentia

Khashoggi killing: Turkish court puts Saudi suspects on trial in absentia

A Turkish court is trying in absentia two former aides of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and 18 other Saudi nationals over the 2018 killing of Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi.

Credit: euronews (in English)    Duration: 01:02Published

Hatice Cengiz appears at Jamal Khashoggi's murder trial in Turkey

Hatice Cengiz appears at Jamal Khashoggi's murder trial in Turkey

Turkish court opens trial of 20 Saudi nationals, including two former aides to crown prince, over killing of journalist.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:36Published
Trump Reportedly Used Diversion to Take Spotlight Away From Ivanka's Private Email Use

Trump Reportedly Used Diversion to Take Spotlight Away From Ivanka's Private Email Use

President Trump's daughter Ivanka allegedly used government emails improperly with Trump reportedly using statements on the murder of a journalist as a way to devert the media's attention...

Credit: Veuer     Duration: 01:12Published