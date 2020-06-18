Saudi crown prince sued over alleged hand in murder plot

Mohammed bin Salman is accused of dispatching a group of hitmen to kill a former top Saudi intelligence official - Saad al-Jabari , who is in exile in Canada.

Khashoggi killing: Turkish court puts Saudi suspects on trial in absentia A Turkish court is trying in absentia two former aides of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and 18 other Saudi nationals over the 2018 killing of Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi.View on euronews

Saudi King Salman admitted to hospital Saudi Arabia's 84-year-old ruler, King Salman bin Abdulaziz, has been admitted to hospital in the capital Riyadh, suffering from inflammation of the gall bladder, state news agency SPA said on Monday. Ryan Brooks reports.

The Newcastle United Supporters' Trust wants the Premier League to provide "transparency" about the collapse of a proposed £300m Saudi-led takeover.

Senators from both parties say President Trump cannot be allowed to help drone technology proliferate, and they want it to be kept away from Saudi Arabia in..

Saudis turn to keto diet to shed lockdown pounds More people in Saudi Arabia are embracing the Ketogenic diet plan for leaner bodies following months of being unable to exercise due to coronavirus lockdown.

Mohammed bin Salman has been accused of sending a hit-squad to kill a former Saudi official.