Uber driver passes his boating test after taking real-life Mrs. Puff for a ride Video Credit: In The Know Wibbitz - Duration: 00:51s - Published 1 day ago Uber driver passes his boating test after taking real-life Mrs. Puff for a ride Andrew Vasquez, an Uber driver also known as andrewvasquez017 on TikTok.shared a video of a celebrity passenger he once drove home — .Mary Jo Catlett, the actress who voiced Mrs. Puff on “SpongeBob SquarePants”.On the Nickelodeon TV show, Mrs. Puff serves as the long-suffering boating instructor for the zany main character, SpongeBob.“Andrew is a wonderful driver, unlike SpongeBob,” Catlett said in the video.perfectly imitating the character she played for several years.Commenters went wild, moved by how sweet the video was 0

