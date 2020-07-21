Penn State To Play Football Without Fans Unless Current State Guidelines Change
Due to the current restrictions because of the health pandemic, there will be no fans at any fall sports events, including football.
Report: More Student Athletes Test Positive For Coronavirus At Penn State UniversityThis is in addition to the first case that was reported last week, according to the Centre Daily Times.
Man Arrested In 4 Alleged Rapes Of Penn State StudentsA "serial rape" investigation has led to the arrest of a 36-year-old wanted in connection with the rapes of four Penn State students.