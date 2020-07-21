Penn State To Play Football Without Fans Unless Current State Guidelines Change

Deion Barnes RT @psufootball: "While I felt safe with the health and safety standards set as we returned to Penn State for workouts, the potential risk… 1 minute ago

Daniel “wear a damn mask” Vecellio RT @RLRblog: Penn State's All-American Linebacker @Micah_Parsons11 confirms he will not play in 2020, citing "the health and well-being of… 1 minute ago

Mike Jensen RT @phillysport: Penn State plans to play without fans at Beaver Stadium and other fall sports venues in 2020 https://t.co/OSfe3kFL4N 7 minutes ago

Sparty Recruiting @bigten @B1Gfootball @KevinFWarren @BillBeekman sounds like the Big Ten Football Schedule is going to be reset. If… https://t.co/dhtwV3b4N0 30 minutes ago

Craig Day RT @PlaybookMark: RETURN GAME: @PennStateFball TE @pat_fry5 indicates he will play this season: https://t.co/h615xtFPyo 1 hour ago

RahimTheTerp #FLIPCITY CW RT @lilabbromberg: Per the preseason Amway Coaches Poll released today, Maryland football will play six ranked teams in 2020: No. 2 Ohio S… 1 hour ago

We Are Iowa Local 5 The Iowa Hawkeyes are scheduled to play at PSU Oct. 24. https://t.co/42habxMKjL 1 hour ago