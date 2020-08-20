081920 5-630

Video Credit: WTVQ Lexington, KY - Published 2 minutes ago

C1 3 evening.

And i'm veronica jean seltzer.

Governor any beshear says those on unemployment will get $400 more a week.... but he's not sure for how long.

That's our top story tonight at five.

L3: top story white state to apply for unemployment assistance federal government pays $300, state to p ... on monday... senate majority leader mitch mcconnell said kentucky should accept a supplemental $300 in federal weekly assistance for its unemployed workers.

He urged the governor to apply.

Today... governor beshear announced the state would be applying for the aid tomorrow.

Under the plan... states are required to make up the $100 difference.

The governor says the state will use money from the cares act to make up the difference.

The $600 a week unemployment payment ran out on july 26th.

The supplemental assistance will apply to unemployed workers from that date until august 15th.

The payment is expected sometime in september for those unemployed workers.

Ots image:right coronavirus in ky coronavirus 6.jpg governor beshear says he can't remember too many days since the start of the pandemic where the state had so many deaths back to back.

Fs vo bullets:no coronavirus in kentucky source: office of the governor new deaths: 12 total deaths: 84 ... according to the governor... there are 12 news deaths from the virus.

This follows 12 deaths from the previous day.

That brings us to 842 deaths overall.

He's also reporting 655 new cases.

The state total is now 926.

Checking out the positivity rate....that's the number of people who tested positive for the coronavirus out of total number of people tested.... that is now 5-point- 41 percent.

The city of lexington could hit a record this month in the number of coronavirus cases.

Fs img txt bullets:no lexington coronavirus cases source: lexington-fayette county health dept.

Coronavir ... the lexington fayette county health department is reporting 74 new coronavirus cases... bringing the city's total to 4,676.

So far... there have been 1,421 confirmed cases of the virus this month.

That is just shy of the record number in july of 1,702 cases.

The health department is also reporting one new death.... which brings the city's total number of coronavirus- related deaths to 52.

Ots video tape:right students' online security &lt;none&gt; with so many students of all ages taking online classes, cyber security experts are raising red flags about the potential for hackers and malicious online actors targeting kids.

Abc 36's christy bollinger found some simple things you can do to protect your kids and computer.

Uk cybersecurity director george insko"we are seeing more attacks because of covid 19 and the fact kids are online more."

He warns facebook games will ask you harmlessions..

Like your nickname or pet's name

programs, often.

Insko"the numbers are not up to date"

Mary Johnson

not as worried about

But parents with ps...because te likely to click on them.

Meanwhile, once school starts, johnson will be

Clarence sullivan says he typically recommends people wait until mid september to get their shots but he says this year is different... he says get it as soon as you can.

And just like everything else, safety is a factor.

"we use the mask, we do everything we can to maintain social distancing, we wipe down, we do everything we possibly can but i just figure it's part of the job and it's part of being a healthcare proffessional and we're going to do the best we can to take care of our patients."

Sullivan says customers are required to wear masks, they will check customers' temperatures and screen for covid-19 symptoms at the time of the shots.

Reporting in lexington, alex king, abc 36 news.

The high school sports season is supposed to begin monday with the c1 3 start of practice.

But first...an unlikely group is getting involved...the kentucky senate majority...talking about how state senators believe high school sports should work this fall.

A-b-c 36 sports director bryan kennedy here now to talk about it.

Bryan, these senators are giving their opinion ...right before the next k- h-s-double-a meeting.

### l3 bryan: white on thursday, the khsaa board of control will meet to decide on whether or not august 24th will be the start date for fall sports practice.

On wednesday, kentucky senate majority leaders in t.

Top story white ky senate majority leadership weighs in on fall sports wants decision to be left up ... they say...leave the decision for fall sports up to the local school districts.

They also believe the decision for fans at games should be decided by local districts as well.

As it stands now, practice for all fall sports will begin on monday.

Competition for cross country, field hockey, soccer and volleyball will begin september 7th.

The first friday night of high school football action is set to begin september 11th.

L3 bryan: white the k-h-s-a-a board of control meeting is tomorrow at 10:30.

We will have a full report on what they decide tomorrow evening right here on a-b-c 36.

Tom back to you.

A nine-year-old girl is dead following a crash this morning in mercer county.

The crash happened on paradise camp road at hughley lane.

The mercer county sheriff says there were six people in the car at the time of the crash... a man, woman and four young children.

They say the man took off after the crash but was later found and taken to u-k hospital.

The sheriff says deputies are getting conflicting information from the adults about who was driving.

He says it's likely drugs and alcohol are part of the reason for the crash and the commonwealth's attorney will determine what charges should be filed.

In knox county... a man is accused of trying to sell a child at a convenience store.

Full mug:human trafficking charge line 2 harry day harry day.jpg &lt;none&gt; &lt;none&gt; &lt;none&gt; state police say someone at the speedy mart in corbin called to report a man... later identified as harry day.... attempting to sell the child for $2,500.

After getting a description and license plate of the vehicle... they went to a home on spider creek road... found day..... along with the child and her mother.

Troopers say day and the mother both admitted to using meth earlier that day.

To our coverage of the 20-20 election... ots image:right debate challenge mcconnell and mcgrath.jpg republican mitch mcconnell is challenging his democratic opponent in the u.s. senate race ... amy mcgrath... to a debate.

L3: election 2020 white sen.

Mitch mcconnell challenges amy mcgrath to debate the senate majority leader issued the challenge in a letter to the mcgrath campaign today.

He's proposing a lincoln-douglas debate...socially distanced with no notes or props... on statewide television.

Mcgrath responded with a tweet.... saying she accepts the challenge and she's eager to hold mcconnell accountable for what she calls his quote: "failed leadership."

It will be a history- making day at the democratic national convention tonight.

California senator kamala harris will become the first woman of color to formally join a major party's presidential ticket.

The d-n-c will also include speeches by former president barack obama and 201-6 democratic nominee, hillary clinton.

Zohreen shah is in wilmington, delaware with more.

L3: election 2020 white harris democratic vice presidential nominee l3: 2020 white dr. jill biden former second lady l3: 2020 white joe biden democratic nominee l3: election 2020 white zohreen shah abc news tonight, california senator kamala harris on the verge of making history as the first black woman and asian american to be nominated to a major party's presidential ticket.

Her appearance inside the chase center in delaware coming one week after joe biden selected her as his running mate and joe, i'm so proud to stand with you.

And i do so, mindful of all the heroic-and ambitious- women before me whose sacrifice, determination, and resilience makes my presence here today even possible.

Aug 12 harris' team says she hopes voters will be able to see themselves in her speech.

She's expected to set out her vision for the nation, and make a case for electing joe biden president- something the nation got a taste of last week: but as joe always points out, this election is about more than policies.

It's about who we are as a country.

Aug 12 last night, the senator watched as delegates around the country pledged their support for biden's presidency--- moments later he officially accepted the nomination quick nat here of the balloons falling on them ?..followed by his wife jill biden making the case for why he should be elected sot - dr. jill biden / former second lady he will do for your family what he did for ours.

Bring us together and make us whole, carry us forward in our time of need, keep the promise of america for all of us.

This afternoon, joe biden speaking to the dnc's hispanic caucus, giving a little preview of his new runningmate's widely anticipated speech tonight: sot tbd - kamala and i will be fighting for every single latino vote.

We can't do this without you.

Zohreen tag: also speaking tonight: senator elizabeth warren- hoping to generate excitement for biden in the left wing of the party.

And barack obama - like kamala harris - was once part of a ticket with joe biden.

And of course...no stranger to making history.

Zohreen shah abc news wilmington .

:adlibon: forcht bank sky view here's a live look at the forcht bank skyview with current mpatures from across central and eastern kentucky.

Hour-by-hour fas here's what you can expect, hour-by- hour.

Jason wraps :adliboff: the coronavirus pandemic has left many in need.... many in our own c1 3 backyard.

Ahead.... we'll show you how a massive food giveaway in lexington helped hundreds of neighbors in need.

Some people call covid-19 the hunger virus.

C1 3 food banks to the brink...as hunger hits unprecedented numbers.

Abc 36's justin roth shows you the difference one food bank can make in one neighborhood.

This is what the pandemic looks like for many....waiting in line...not for a coronavirus test...but for their next meal...on this day in lexington's cardinal valley neighborhood...whe re struggles for many run deep.

God's pantry food bank came to help.

Danielle 08 "it's just a great partner and a great thing to do for the people that are in need in our community.

Our neighbors."

The pandemic has brought new challenges for everyone.

And danielle bozarth acknowledges she's seen several new faces.

Danielle 20 "it is tough, like you said in these times.

We've had a lot of people reach out to us in need of food in need of us to deliver food to them do to lack of transportation and a lot of these folks are new that we are seeing due to being unemployed."

She says a lot of people don't realize they even qualify for this type of program.

Danielle 06 "if they are not already aware of the resources out there for them.

It's a difficult ask to make."

A difficult ask during difficult times.

If you would like more information visit our website wtvq.com..justin roth abc36 news we've cooled down and the showers have moved on.

Chief meteorologist jason lindsey lets us know if this is what we can expect for the rest of the week.

And later.... the place where everybody knows your name... will soon be no more.

What's forcing the cheers bar to close its doors.

It's his record.

C1 3 jason lindsey >> hey i don't calendar says august but it sur didn't feel like a hot summer day in august that we would typically witness here in central and eastern kentucky di it hey i know you're not complaining i'm not either i like the dryer air and the cooler temperatures decided to stick around forever is a lot alive look at some traffic cameras specifically from the interstates across our region and beyond will notice interstate 75 around corbin all quiet us 127 at frankfurt where c1 3 and the mountain parkway around slade it's 770 there is lot of authority to spray foam insulation camera this is her forte make skyview onto the hamburg area here in lexington you'll notice some clouds off i the distance day 700 the bluegrass airport it feels like 790 54% humidity the wind from the north east about 14 miles per hour here's a look at some other temperatures from across the area today daytime highs in the upper 70s for some of you others witnessed temperatures in the lower 80s the bottom line an okay day out there today i'm expecting that to not officiall change too much but temperature will warm back up to around 19 my seven-day forecast that's just second away at 770 right now in the danville area 79 in lexington 790 right now in somerset our friends and neighbors in hazzard right around 90 i'd mention things been a change notice the yellow line that the humidity for the next six days right now or in the comfy level i enjoyed it today notice how that line goes c1 3 lot hd radar not tracking any rain after a very stormy tuesda evening here in our area notice the clouds we had some thin wispy clouds and other can look at the horse's tail those are called cirrus clouds and some cumulus clouds out there this evening the bigger picture show you with the clouds we have the rain from east of their toward knoxville into the asheville north carolina area futurecast radar and satellite predict doing that will see this by 6 o'clock tomorrow morning with temperatures in the upper 50s t lower 60s and fill nice in the morning here's a look at lunch time here's a look at dinner time is not ruling out a scattered shower storm since i teased it for you to show it to you 70 forecast scattered showers few storms better chance by saturday lesser chance by sunday the next week drying out your 90 upper 80s next tuesday and wednesday now you're up-to- date with the latest stormteam forecast veronica back over the top of our planet like trip to hamburg buying land in a war right now there is with andrea and georgetown road right now there is with andrea and georgetown rd., anderson elrod is also one without injury not only between and park drive also stalled vehicle to watch out fo the left turn lane is black and the inner loop of road ... you can actually wilson spent much of the off-season recovery from last season's injury has he fully recovered from the qb in hicks: we don't have enough members of congress who understand what it feels like to grow up poor.

Hicks: we don't have enough members of congress doesn't understand what it feels like to struggle to put food on the table doesn't understand what it feels like or struggle to pay for health-insurance premiums. and i know because i was working hard and still poor.

Or struggle to pay for health-insurance premiums. i didn't feel like somebody growing up.

Or struggle to pay for health-insurance premiums. and so i joined the military.

Or struggle to pay for health-insurance premiums. s at the police department.

I went to school all week long at morehead.

I got out of law school, and as it turned out, just having a law degree doesn't make you somebody.

We don't have enough folks in congress just having a law degree doesn't make you somebody.

Who know what that feels like.

And if they ever did know what that kind of stuff feels like, lord, they've been in washington, d.c., too long now, accepted too much of them corporate pac donations lord, they've been in washington, d.c., too long now, to either know or care what it means to the people to be struggling.

And i think we get some representatives like me in congress, and the folks who struggle and i think we get some representatives like me got somebody on the doggone floor shouting, and we're gonna do stuff that helps these people, my people.

That's what i hope to be able to do.

I'm josh hicks, and i approve this message.

C1 3 frankfort toyota live traffic report.

:adliboff: kentucky football's terry wilson has spent the offseason recovering from an recovering from an ugly injury last season.

Has he recovered completely?

Hear from the wildcat quarterback coming up in sports.

September 26th...the football cats will kick off their season against auburn and there will be fans in jordan hare stadium.

On wednesday, auburn athletics announcing they will have their stadium at 20 percent capacity this season .

So about 17- thousand fans instead of 87- thousand fans.

They join the likes of tennessee, alabama, texas a&m and missouri who will all allow anywhere from 20 to 25 percent of fans.

No official word from u-k, but from emails sent to season ticket holders...there's a chance solid blue fans are in kroger field.

If they go with that 20-25 percent number..you'd be looking at about 12-15 thousand instead of the 61- thousand solid blue fans.

Fans or not...stoops says his guys will be ready for anything.

L3 bryan: white he's got a got new haircut..

A new born on he's got a got new haircut..

A new born on the way..

And a chance for a major comeback after a devasting injury in 2019.

Quarterback terry wilson is back on the field for the cats.

As abc 36's austin miller shows us..

The o play four e coe of tho time to find another bar where everyone knows your name.

Ind evenows your name.

L3: abc 36 news white "ar in boston' is built to mimic the fictional ba for theg tot down h to june duactually inspired the bar on "ch6 news ead for o can't get their child into their doctor for vaccinations because of the coronavirus pandemic.

A follow-up now to a fatal fire in grant county we told you about yesterday.

State police say the victim in that fire has been identified.

They say he is 49- year-old jeremy wainscott of corinth.

Wainscott was found dead after firefighters did a search of a home that caught fire tuesday morning.

Investigators are still trying to determine a cause of the fire.

Ots image:left building name changes wku.jpg some name changes could be coming to the western kentucky university campus.

The university's president says he's appointed a new task force to examine the names on campus buildings.

Timothy caboni tells the daily news in bowling green that the move was spurred by the recent killings of black americans by police and the nationwide racial reckoning that has followed.

He says a least two buildings... named after people who owned slaves... are expected to be renamed.

The ceremony dedicating a new statue that celebrates women getting the right to vote happens tonight.

Rain postponed the unveiling of the "stand"... sculpture last night..

Its set for eight o'clock tonight..

Virtually.

The statue recognizes the importance of women in the community... and highlights the silhouettes of suffragists, who marched for women's right to vote for ways to watch the dedication--head to our website.

In our nation view.... parents will be able to get their child vaccinated at their local pharmacy.

L3: nation view white pharmacists will be able to vaccinate children u.s. dept.

Of health &amp; human servi ... the u-s department of health and human services is authorizing pharmacists in all 50 states to give childhood vaccinations this fall.

The order is a response to concerns by.

Public health officials that vaccination rates would fall because doctors' offices were closed by the pandemic.

The authorization allows state- licensed pharmacies to administer childhood vaccines without a doctor's prescription.

Pharmacists must first complete a training program, although many already have.

L3: nation view white court: robert kraft massage parlor video unlawful new england patriots owner char ... a win for new england patriot's owner robert kraft.

A court decided it was against the law to record surveillance of him inside a florida massage parlor.

The 78-year-old billionaire is among more than 100 people linked to several florida day spas and massage parlors suspected of being used for prostitution.

Hidden cameras were put up inside some of those places as part of the investigation... and one of them allegedly caught kraft getting an illicit massage in 20-19.

He was charged with misdemeanor charges of soliciting prostitution.

L3: nation view white girl scouts appoints first blcout u-a has appointed itrst black c-e-o.

Former exxon-mobil lawyer judith batty is now interim c-e-o of the organization.

It's a major milestone for the girl scouts.

The youth leadership organization's history included racially segregated troops in its early years.

Batty herself is a former girl scout and troop leader.

He has also served on the nation board.

L3: nation view white nasa: growing dent in earth could impact satellites nasa is keeping an eye on a growing dent in earth's magnetic field.

The agency says that dent could impact satellites and spacecraft.

The spot is called "south atlantic anomaly the magnetic field acts as a shield... protecting earth from solar wind which comes with particles and radiation.

But according to the space agency, the dent is allowing those particles to get closer and that could knock out satellite computers and interfere with data collection.

:adlibon: forcht bank sky view here's a live look at the forcht bank skyview with current temperatures from across central and eastern kentucky.

Hour-by-hour forecast here's what you can expect, hour-by- hour.

Jason wraps :adliboff: it isn't rain, heat and snow the u-s postal service is trying to get through.... it's the political and legal backlash over recent changes that could impa forcht bank sky view here's a live look at the forcht bank with current temperatures from across central and eastern kentucky.

Hour-by-hour forecast here's what you can expect, hour-by- hour.

Jason wraps :adliboff: it isn't rain, heat and snow the u-s postal service is trying to get through.... it's the political and legal backlash over recent changes that could impact the november election.

Up next.... how the controversy is forcing the postal service to hit pause on those changes.... for now.

C1 3 impact voting in the november election.

L3: consumer news white usps putting changes on hold for 2020 election comes after backlash over impact ... changes implemented by postmaster general louis dejoy... like removing mail sorting equipment and cutting overtime... have caused the slowdown of mail delivery and are expected to hinder mail-in voting.

Dejoy.... who was a major donor to president trump's campaign.... says he was trying to help boost the postal service's bottom line.

But some democratic leaders say it had more to do with undermining mail-in voting......which president trump has frequently blasted.

Dejoy says he will put the changes on hold until after the election.

Numerous states say they are planning to file federal lawsuits aimed at reversing the recent changes.

Dejoy is scheduled to testify before senate and house committees on the changes.

L3: consumer news white apple worth $2 trillion it's a number almost too big to comprehend.

Apple is now worth more than two trillion dollars.

That's trillion.... with a "t."

It's now the first company in the u-s to be worth that much.

Apple's stock briefly hit the mark wednesday, after shares surged nearly 60 percent this year.

It comes just over two years after apple stock reached the one trillion dollar mark.

Meanwhile, two other u-s tech giants.... amazon and microsoft... are moving closer to the two-trillion mark as well.

L3: consumer news white payless opening 1st us store in november discount shoe chain payless is planning to open 300 to 400 stand-alone stores across the u-s over the next few years.

Last year the company filed for bankruptcy and shut down all of its 21-hundred stores in the u-s.

The first new store is set to open in november in miami.

L3: consumer news white target's enormous sales boom sets a record sales at target are really booming amid the pandemic.

The retailer reports sales grew at its stores more than 24-percent between may and july.

That marks the strongest quarterly sales growth in target's history.

The company also says online delivery and curbside pickup were up 195-percent during the quarter.

The storms moved out... and the cooler air moved in.

Chief meteorologist jason lindsey tells us if our near fall- like temperatures are staying with us.

And .... you may have seen the "free britney" posts on social media..... a push by fans to get britney spears out of her conservatorship.

Coming up... find out why that may be happening.

C1 3 outdoors.... but more time outside means more chances to get bitten by a tick.

And that bite could lead to lyme disease.

Ines de la cuetara has the steps you need to take to protect yourself from ticks in today's your health.

L3: your health white protecting yourself from ticks smores by the fireplace, or a picnic at the park.

Summer calls for outdoor fun, but also puts you at risk of potentially getting bitten by a tick.

Luckily, rockland county health commissioner has steps your family can take to stay protected.

First, check your skin for ticks daily, especially if you're outdoors in a woody or grassy area.

Second, if you spot a tick attached to you, remove it as soon possibly.

Use a fine-tip tweezer.

Grasp the tick near the mouth parts, and pull it away in an upward motion away from the skin until it lets go.

After removal, you can call a local lab for identification or keep the tick in a plastic bag in case a rash or symptoms of lyme disease develop.

Third, wear clothes that can protect you.

This includes light colored, long sleeved shirts and long pants.

Be sure to wear socks and shoes, and tie long hair back.

Fourth, use insect repellent carefully and be sure to follow the directions on the repellent label.

Contact your pediatrician about using certain products on your children.

Lastly, be familiar with the symptoms of lyme disease, and check the site of a tick bite for symptoms for at least 30 days.

Symptoms can include headache, fatigue, swollen glands, fever, or an enlarged rash.

Contact a doctor if you have concerns or are feeling ill.

With these steps you can enjoy fun outdoor activities, while also helping your family stay tick-free!

With this medical minute, i'm ines de la cuetara.

C1 3 professional and personal life.

L3: entertainment news white britney spears asks to end father's conservatorship according to court documents.... spears no longer wants to end her father... jamie spears... to be her conservator.

Instead.... she is asking her temporary conservator... jody montgomery.... be made a permanent replacement for her father.

She also says in the document that she isn't waiving her right to seek an end to the entire arrangement.

Spears' father has had control of her career and personal life, including giving her ex-husband, kevin federline, custody of their sons... since 2008.... after she experienced a series of mental breakdowns.

He recently suffered health problems and had to step away from the role.

Authorities say the son of robbie montgomery... the reality t-v star and owner of "sweetie pie" ... has been charged in a murder-for-hire plot.

James timothy norman was arrested and charged tuesday with the 20-16 murder of his nephew.

The u-s attorney's office in missouri says norman took out a 450-thousand dollar life insurance policy on his nephew before he was killed.

L3: entertainment news white "tiger king"' zoo closes to public the oklahoma zoo from the "tiger king" documentary announced it's closing to the public.

The zoo's license was suspended after an inspection found multiple animal welfare violations, including several repeat violations.

The zoo's owner... jeffrey lowe... along with the previous owner... "joe exotic".... were among the characters in the netflix hit "tiger king: murder, mayhem and madness."

Lowe says a post to the park's facebook page says.... for now... the park will be a private film set for tiger king-related t-v content.

Stay with us.

We have your day's top stories coming up.

C1 3 evening.

And i'm veronica jean seltzer.

Unemployed kentuckians could soon get $400 a week in benefits.

That's our top story tonight at six.

L3: top story white state to apply for unemployment assistance federal government pays $300, state to p ... governor andy beshear announced today the state was applying for federal supplemental assistance for unemployed workers.

Under the program, qualifying kentuckians would get an additional $400 in benefits a week.

The federal government would pay $300... the state would have to cover the remaining $100.

Governor beshear says the state will use cares act funds to cover the difference.

The initial payment isn't expected to arrive until september.

It will apply to period from july 26 to august 15th... after the original $600 federal benefit expired.

Ots image:right coronavirus in ky coronavirus 6.jpg governor beshear says he can't remember too many days since the start of the pandemic where the state had so many deaths back to back.

Fs vo bullets:no coronavirus in kentucky source: office of the governor new deaths: 12 total deaths: 84 ... according to the governor... there are 12 news deaths from the virus.

This follows 12 deaths from the previous day.

That brings us to 842 deaths overall.

He's also reporting 655 new cases.

The state total is now 926.

Checking out the positivity rate....that's the number of people who tested positive for the coronavirus out of total number of people tested.... that is now 5-point- 41 percent.

The city of lexington could hit a record this month in the number of coronavirus cases.

Fs img txt bullets:no lexington coronavirus cases source: lexington-fayette county health dept.

Coronavir ... the lexington fayette county health department is reporting 74 new coronavirus cases... bringing the city's total to 4,676.

So far... there have been 1,421 confirmed cases of the virus this month.

That is just shy of the record number in july of 1,702 cases.

The health department is also reporting one new death.... which brings the city's total number of coronavirus- related deaths to 52.

Ots video tape:right students' online security &lt;none&gt; with so many students of all ages taking online classes, cyber security experts are raising red flags about the potential for hackers and malicious online actors targeting kids.

Abc 36's christy bollinger found some simple things you can do to protect your kids and computer.

Uk cybersecurity director george insko"we are seeing more attacks because of covid 19 and the fact kids are online more."

And as school starts, that's about to be worse statewide.

"really understand that people are trying to use this time to exploit you."

Uk director of cyber security george insko says exploitation can come in may forms ...emails, a pop-up, a student or teacher sharing a bad document, or going to a bad link.

For parents, now is the time to act, not once the damage is done.

"the parents really need to have conversations up front about what acceptable use is for their kids, what sites they should go to, how they should interact with their peers and what kind of software they should use."

Bob stamper with isafe recommends long complex passwords..and changing them frequently, backing up to a cloud, and using anti-viral protection.

Bob stamper- isafe"don't share your address, schedule, pets names or anything else on social media."

He warns facebook games will ask you harmless questions..

Like your nickname or pet's names... and that personal information, a lot of people use for passwords.

Insko says to update your computer and programs, often.

Insko"the number one way people are getting exploited is their systems are not up to date" fayette county parent mary johnson's 14 year old son is starting high school this year.

Mary johnson"i have all of his accounts linked to my phone so whatever is coming into his account comes to my phone so i'm able to see it."

This helps when she's not around.

And she's not as worried about pop ups... "pretty much he's smart that he knows what he can truly believe and not believe."

But parents with younger kids should worry about pop ups...because they are more likely to click on them.

Meanwhile, once school starts, johnson will be with her son... "i've done told him once school starts to be used to me being stuck to him."

She says being prepared is key... and that's her plan.

Christy bollinger, abc 36 news.

Ots image:left flu season during pandemic flu virus.jpg in the middle of the ongoing coronavirus outbreak, health experts are advising people to begin thinking about flu shots.

But as abc 36's alex king found out, that brings up another concern... a possible vaccine shortage.

"we're all still concerned about the coronavirus but it's almost that time of year we have to start thinking about the flu as well."

"we've ordered about double what we normally order" that order was placed in march, but even then at the start of the outbreak the owner of the pharmacy shop in lexington had to think about the coronavirus.

"we decided this was going to be just a banner year for flu vacinations, just simply because out of everybody being safe, precautious and fear that they were going to get their flu vaccinations."

Clarence sullivan says he typically recommends people wait until mid september to get their shots but he says this year is different... he says get it as soon as you can.

And just like everything else, safety is a factor.

"we use the mask, we do everything we can to maintain social distancing, we wipe down, we do everything we possibly can but i just figure it's part of the job and it's part of being a healthcare proffessional and we're going to do the best we can to take care of our patients."

Sullivan says customers are required to wear masks, they will check customers' temperatures and screen for covid-19 symptoms at the time of the shots.

Reporting in lexington, alex king, abc 36 news.

The high school sports season is supposed to begin monday with the start of practice.

But first...an unlikely group is getting involved...the kentucky senate majority...talking about how state senators believe high school sports should work this fall.

A-b-c 36 sports director bryan kennedy here now to talk about it.

Bryan, these senators are giving their opinion ...right before the next k- h-s-double-a meeting.

### l3 bryan: white on thursday, the khsaa board of control will meet to decide on whether or not august 24th will be the start date for fall sports practice.

On wednesday, kentucky senate majority leaders put in their two cents.

L3: top story white ky senate majority leadership weighs in on fall sports wants decision to be left up ... they say...leave the decision for fall sports up to the local school districts.

They also believe the decision for fans at games should be decided by local districts as well.

As it stands now, practice for all fall sports will begin on monday.

Competition for cross country, field hockey, soccer and volleyball will begin september 7th.

The first friday night of high school football action is set to begin september 11th.

L3 bryan: white the k-h-s-a-a board of control meeting is tomorrow at 10:30.

We will have a full report on what they decide tomorrow evening right here on a-b-c 36.

Tom back to you.

A nine-year-old girl is dead following a crash this morning in mercer county.

The crash happened on paradise camp road at hughley lane.

The mercer county sheriff says there were six people in the car at the time of the crash... a man, woman and four young children.

They say the man took off after the crash but was later found and taken to u-k hospital.

The sheriff says deputies are getting conflicting information from the adults about who was driving.

He says it's likely drugs and alcohol are part of the reason for the crash and the commonwealth's attorney will determine what charges should be filed.

In knox county... a man is accused of trying to sell a child at a convenience store.

Full mug:human trafficking charge knox county harry day harry day.jpg &lt;none&gt; &lt;none&gt; &lt;none&gt; state police say someone at the speedy mart in corbin called to report a man... later identified as harry day.... attempting to sell the child for $2,500.

After getting a description and license plate of the vehicle... they went to a home on spider creek road... found day..... along with the child and her mother.

Troopers say day and the mother both admitted to using meth earlier that day.

:adlibon: forcht bank sky view here's a live look at the forcht bank skyview with current temperatures from across central and eastern kentucky.

Hour-by-hour forecast here's what you can expect, hour-by- hour.

Jason wraps :adliboff: the coronavirus pandemic has left many in need.... many in our own backyard.

C1 3 ahead.... we'll show you how a massive food giveaway in lexington helped hundreds of neighbors in need.

C1 3 the pandemic is pushing people and food banks to the brink...as hunger hits unprecedented numbers.

Abc 36's justin roth shows you the difference one food bank can make in one neighborhood.

This is what the pandemic looks like for many....waiting in line...not for a coronavirus test...but for their next meal...on this day in lexington's cardinal valley neighborhood...whe re struggles for many run deep.

God's pantry food bank came to help.

Danielle 08 "it's just a great partner and a great thing to do for the people that are in need in our community.

Our neighbors."

The pandemic has brought new challenges for everyone.

Andozws she's seen several new faces.

Danielle 20 "it is tough, like you said in these times.

We've had a lot of people reach out to us ineed of food in need of us to deliver food to them do to lack of transportation and a lot of these folks are new that we are seeing due to being unemployed."

She says a lot of people don't realize they even qualify for this type of program.

Danielle 06 "if they are not already aware of the resources out there for them.

It's a difficult ask to make."

A difficult ask during difficult times.

If you would like more information visit our website wtvq.com..justin roth abc36 news we've cooled down and the showers have moved on.

Chief meteorologist jason lindsey lets us know if this is what we can expect for the rest of the week.

And later.... the place where everybody knows your name... will soon be no more.

Geget t hehey fty ulula g aat a l lowow p pcere hicks: we don't have enough members of congress who understand what it feels like to grow up poor.

Hicks: we don't have enough members of congress doesn't understand what it feels like to struggle to put food on the table doesn't understand what it feels like or struggle to pay for health-insurance premiums. doesn't understand what it feels like and i know because i was working hard and still poor.

And i think we get some representatives like me in congress, and the folks who struggle got somebody on the doggone floor shouting, in congress, and the folks who struggle we're gonna do stuff that helps these people, my people.

In congress, and the folks who struggle that's what i hope to be able to do.

I'm josh hicks, and i approve this message.

C1 3 this holiday wednesday and mother nature well provided a pretty nice day you'll see behind me here's traffic cameras from across central and eastern kentucky temperatures are the 70s right now some of you daytime highs only in the upper 70s i 75770 there in lexington corp.

Have you seen mitch mcconnell's ad?

And i approve this message.

Woman: nobody is tougher on china than mitch.

Wrong.

No one's given more to china.

Over 36 l voted for 14 trade deals shipping jobs to countries like china.

Mitch mcconnell made china richer, their military stronger.

Now he's whining that criticizing him is racist?

It's not racist.

It's his record.

36 years is long enough.

It's not racist.

It's his record.

C1 3 boston' is closing after 20 years.

The bar was built to mimic the fictional bar in the show.

The owner says he's being forced to close because the landlord is refusing to forgive rent when they were shut down from march to june during the pandemic.

The bar that actually inspired the bar on "cheers" is remaining open.

C1 3 l3: abc 36 news white line >>> tonight, several late headlines as we come on the air.

The coronavirus, the new turn with schools.

And the president speaking on this moments ago.

Also, the democratic convention, and what we just learned about what you'll be hearing tonight.

>>> and the emergency unfolding at this hour.

What authorities are calling an historic lightning siege.

California declaring a state of emergency tonight.

Multiple wildfires.

Thousands rushing to escape, some with only seconds to spare.

Dozens of fires burning at this hour.

Harrowing images of families driving through the flames.

Homes burning to the ground.

More than 10,000 lightning strikes sparking more than 300 fires.

Our team from the fire zone.

>>> also, the news already coming in before night three of the democratic national convention.

Just in tonight, what president obama will say.

And senator kamala harris and her big speech tonight.

Making history on the ticket.

And four years after making history herself, hillary clinton