Ben Simmons Sidelined After Partially Dislocating Knee Cap

The Sixers and Simmons are still trying to figure out the best way to treat the injury.



Related videos from verified sources Colin Cowherd: Joel Embiid & Ben Simmons' chemistry issues are hindering 76ers



Chemistry is an important piece to any NBA team, and Colin Cowherd says the Philadelphia 76ers don't have it. Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons are 3 years in and still don't work well together, and Colin.. Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate Duration: 02:34 Published 2 hours ago We are in the presence of greatness says Root of Stokes



ATTENTION EDITORS: RESENDING WITH FULL SCRIPT VIDEO SHOWS: POST MATCH NEWS CONFERENCE WITH CRICKETERS JOE ROOT, BEN STOKES AND PHIL SIMMONS AFTER ENGLAND BEAT WEST INDIES IN SECOND TEST SHOWS: Credit: Reuters - Sports Duration: 03:01 Published 2 weeks ago Colin Cowherd doesn't see Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons working together in the future



Ben Simmons is now practicing with the Philadelphia 76ers at PF. Hear why Colin Cowherd thinks it's only a matter of time before the team separates the duo and trades one away to another team. Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate Duration: 06:35 Published 3 weeks ago