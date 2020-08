DWYM: Ohio sales tax holiday

BUT THIS WEEKEND, YOU MAY WANT TO BUY THEM A FEW SCHOOL ITEMS ANYWAY.

MANY PARENTS ARE HOLDING OFF ON BACK TO SCHOOL SHOPPING....BECAUSE THEY STILL DON'T KNOW IF THEIR KIDS WILL BE BACK IN THE CLASSROOM THIS FALL.

BUTONE EVENT IS GOING ON ASSCHEDULED: OHIO'S SALES TAXHOLIDAY....WHICH STARTS FRIDAYMORNING AND RUNS ALL WEEKEND.--------------------------MANY THINGS ARE DIFFERENTTHIS SUMMER...BUT THIS 5 YEARTRADITION IS STILL ON: OHIOSSALES TAXHOLIDAY."Love it, we live inKentucky but are going to shopin Ohio!"LAST YEAR, MT HEALTHYTEACHER JENNIFER NORMAN WASSAVING MORE THAN 25 DOLLARS ONHER CLASSROOMSUPPLIES."It is really helpfulto not pay the taxes.

Ithelps with the teacher budget."THINGS WILL LOOKDIFFERENT THIS YEAR....YOU'LLHAVE TO WEAR A FACE MASK, ANDCROWDS WILL BE LIMITED.ALSO, MANY FAMILES WONT NEEDCLOTHNING OR BACKPACKS...DUE TO ONLINE LEARNING.BUTFRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY, AUGUST7, 8, AND 9, YOU WONT HAVE TOPAY SALES TAX ON:--CLOTHINGUNDER $75.--AND SCHOOLSUPPLIES UNDER $20.CHRISTACLEMONS' TIP: SHOP IN THEMORNING WHEN SHELVES AREFULL."We try to come firstthing, its getting morecrowded now, but its not toobad." CROWDS WILL BESMALLER THIS YEAR....SIMPLYBECAUSE MANY SCHOOLS ARE STILLIN LIMBO, AND TEACHERS HAVEYET TO SEND OUT SUPPLIES LISTS.BUT TARGET ANDWALMART STILL PLANSTO HAVEEXTRA CHECKOUT CLERKS WORKING."Oh yes, all weekend long, wewill have plenty of peoplehere!

JUST REMEMBER:COMPUTERS, IPADS, ANDEXPENSIVE GYM SHOES ARE OVERTHE LIMIT AND WONT QUALIFY FORTHE TAXBREAK.IF YOU ARE TRYING TOAVOID CROWDS, YOU CAN ALSOSHOP ONLINE THIS TAX HOLIDAYWEEKEND....AND GET THE SAMEDISCOUNT..

THATWAY YOU DONT WASTE YOURMONEY.

