Some Hacker Just Let Someone Leak 20 Gigabytes Of Intel Documents Online

In yet another high-profile instance of cybersecurity crime, a Twitter user on Thursday leaked 20GB worth of confidential Intel documents.

The Twitter user says they received the documents from an anonymous hacker, and the files had been stored on a file-sharing service.

Gizmodo reports that according to the leaker, the folder contains classified information under NDA, or a non-disclosure agreement.

What is unknown at this time is what the files actually reveal.