Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Revere Takes Action Against Uptick In Coronavirus Cases
Video Credit: WBZ CBS Boston - Duration: 01:58s - Published
Revere Takes Action Against Uptick In Coronavirus Cases

Revere Takes Action Against Uptick In Coronavirus Cases

After a spike in cases, Revere is taking action against coronavirus.

WBZ-TV's Kristina Rex reports.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Rising Coronavirus Cases: Revere Takes Steps To Stop Spread [Video]

Rising Coronavirus Cases: Revere Takes Steps To Stop Spread

WBZ-TV's Christina Hager reports.

Credit: WBZ CBS Boston     Duration: 02:25Published
Lynn, Revere respond to 'alarming' rise in coronavirus cases [Video]

Lynn, Revere respond to 'alarming' rise in coronavirus cases

Two Massachusetts communities have announced plans to keep schools remote in the fall, citing ongoing positive COVID-19 test rates that are approximately three times the state average.

Credit: WCVB     Duration: 01:12Published
Gov. Baker On Uptick In Coronavirus Cases: 'We've Seen Some Slippage' [Video]

Gov. Baker On Uptick In Coronavirus Cases: 'We've Seen Some Slippage'

Governor Charlie Baker said Tuesday he’s keeping all options on the table when it comes to reopening the Commonwealth - or not. WBZ-TV's Juli McDonald reports.

Credit: WBZ CBS Boston     Duration: 01:29Published