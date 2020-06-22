Utica Academy of Science holds unique graduation ceremony for class of 2020

High School Graduations have been out of the ordinary this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but this one Thursday evening was very unique at the Herkimer County Fairgrounds in Frankfort.

Utica academy of science held their graduation for their class of 2020 tonight.

This was the first ever drive in movie theater type graduation for the charter school.

Everyone stayed in or near their cars and watched the ceremony on the big screen, while listening to it on their car radio.

Popcorn was also provided.

We spoke with the dean of the school and the class valdectorian who say they never expected the year to end like this.

"we promised (the students) at the beginning of the school year this year's going to be a special year.

Obviously the global pandemic was not in our mind but obviously this worked out for the plan so we're so happy that this is a unique graduation for them."

"i was so stoked for this becuase i thought we wouldn't have a graduation at all, and then it was super heartfelt when they told us we would have something like this."

Cajic (k-jick) is staying local heading to utica college to study nursing.

Congrats to all the 38 graduates from utica academy of science!

