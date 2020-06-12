Home invasion scheme targeting elderly in Troy
Troy police are investigating a home invasion scheme that's targeting elderly victims in Troy.
So far, there have been two home invasions that happened on Aug.
5, and another attempted home invasion is currently being investigated.
Cameron Barsy RT @RudyHarperWXYZ: ON 7: "Terrible...I felt so bad I couldn't sleep all night."
Troy police are investigating a home invasion scheme that… 35 minutes ago
Rudy Harper ON 7: "Terrible...I felt so bad I couldn't sleep all night."
Troy police are investigating a home invasion scheme… https://t.co/YkHhrHSSo3 45 minutes ago
East Troy's AJ Vukovich drafted by the Arizona Diamond BacksWisconsin is producing some great future baseball talent. Lance Allan caught up with East Troy's AJ Vukovich.