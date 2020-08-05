Global  
 

Los Angeles Party House Ban Goes Into Effect Friday
Video Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA - Duration: 02:06s - Published
Mayor Eric Garcetti announced Wednesday that, beginning Friday, he is authorizing the L.A.

Department of Water and Power to shut off utility service to properties where large parties and gatherings are held.

