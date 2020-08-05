Los Angeles Party House Ban Goes Into Effect Friday
Mayor Eric Garcetti announced Wednesday that, beginning Friday, he is authorizing the L.A.
Department of Water and Power to shut off utility service to properties where large parties and gatherings are held.
El Monte Man Arrested On Suspicion Of Killing 67-Year-Old Woman 24 Years AgoAn El Monte man was arrested Thursday on suspicion of murder in connection with the 1996 killing of a 67-year-old woman, the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department said.
Hacienda Heights Pastor Arrested For Allegedly Repeatedly Sexually Assaulting ChildrenJonathan Tsai was arrested on July 21 at his home and booked at the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Walnut Station on $1.4 million bail, according to authorities. Katie Johnston reports.
LAX Stocks Vending Machines With Hand Sanitizer, Face Coverings, Gloves And Other PPEPeople traveling through Los Angeles International Airport can now purchase personal protective equipment from vending machines throughout most terminals. Katie Johnston reports.