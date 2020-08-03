Nobel laureate Rabindranath Tagore passed away and other events in history |Oneindia News

Global  
 

Nobel laureate Rabindranath Tagore passed away and other events in history
Video Credit: Oneindia
In 1782, Gen.

George Washington created the Order of the Purple Heart, a decoration to recognize merit in enlisted men and noncommissioned officers.

Shortly after the establishment of a strong government under President George Washington on 7Th August 1789, Congress created the War Department as a civilian agency to administer the field army under the president as commander in chief and the secretary of war.

On 7th August 1941, India’s Nobel Laureate Rabindranath Tagore passed away in Kolkata, West Bengal.

He was the first non-European to win the Nobel Prize for Literature in 1913.

He was also the composer of two National Anthems; Jana Gana Mana for India and Amar Shonar Bangla for Bangladesh.

Scientists in Pasadena announced that the Viking 1 spacecraft had found strong indications of possible life on Mars.

