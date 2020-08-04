Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Tre’Davious White Hits Back at Critics as He Considers Opting out of 2020 NFL Season
Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Duration: 01:12s - Published
Tre’Davious White Hits Back at Critics as He Considers Opting out of 2020 NFL Season

Tre’Davious White Hits Back at Critics as He Considers Opting out of 2020 NFL Season

Buffalo Bills cornerback Tre’Davious White has come under fire online after revealing that he may opt out of the 2020 NFL season.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Tre'Davious White Tre'Davious White American football cornerback


National Football League National Football League Professional American football league

66 players opt out of NFL season due to the coronavirus pandemic

 No team has come close to New England in losing players for the upcoming season. Eight Patriots players have opted out.
CBS News
Odell Beckham Jr. Says NFL Season Should be Cancelled [Video]

Odell Beckham Jr. Says NFL Season Should be Cancelled

The Cleveland Browns wide receiver called out NFL owners, who he says "don't see players as human".

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 01:12Published

CA Prosecutors Ask NFL to Pull PSA About Stephon Clark Shooting

 Roger Goodell's latest effort to fight for social justice is being challenged by California prosecutors ... who are demanding the NFL stop running a video about..
TMZ.com

Buffalo Bills Buffalo Bills National Football League franchise in Buffalo, New York


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Odell Beckham Jr. Says NFL Season Should be Canceled [Video]

Odell Beckham Jr. Says NFL Season Should be Canceled

Odell Beckham Jr. Says NFL Season Should be Canceled The Cleveland Browns wide receiver called out NFL owners, who he says "don't see players as human." Odell Beckham Jr., via 'The WSJ' Beckham Jr...

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:13Published
Gophers Star Receiver Rashod Bateman Opts Out Of 2020 Season, Will Prep For 2021 NFL Draft [Video]

Gophers Star Receiver Rashod Bateman Opts Out Of 2020 Season, Will Prep For 2021 NFL Draft

Golden Gophers star wide receiver Rashod Bateman has announced he will opt out 2020 college season and will now be preparing for the 2021 NFL Draft. Katie Johnston reports.

Credit: CBS Dallas Digital     Duration: 00:36Published
Raiders players opt out of NFL season [Video]

Raiders players opt out of NFL season

Las Vegas Raiders defensive back D.J. Killings and Defensive End Jeremiah Valoaga have chosen to opt out of the 2020 season over concerns about the COVID-19 pandemic. If players want to opt-out of the..

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 00:26Published