Death toll in Idukki landslide rises to 15, CM announces Rs 5 lakh ex gratia

|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Idukki township Township in Kerala, India
Amit Shah condoles deaths in Kerala landslide, says rescue teams to provide all assistance"Condolences to the bereaved families of those who have lost their lives in Rajamalai, Idukki (Kerala) due to landslide. Have spoken to DG NDRF, their team has..
IndiaTimes
Idukki landslide: PM Modi condoles loss of lives, announces Rs 2 lakh ex-gratiaPrime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday expressed his condolences over deaths due to landslide in Kerala's Idukki and announced ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each from..
IndiaTimes
5 dead, 10 injured in landslide at Kerala's Idukki
Credit: ANI Duration: 01:40Published
Watch: Rain fury wreaks havoc in Kerala; landslides kill over 10 in Idukki
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 02:29Published
Kerala State in southern India
Air India Express plane crash-lands with nearly 200 onboard after Dubai-Calicut flight — reportsAn Air India Express plane from Dubai has crashed on landing at Calicut airport in India's Kerala region, officials told local media.
Independent
Air India plane skids off runway in KeralaAir India Express plane with nearly 200 people on board skids off runway at airport in Kozhikode airport in Kerala - Indian media reports
BBC News
India landslide: Dozens feared dead after flooding in KeralaUp to 20 houses are buried under debris in the state of Kerala, with rescue efforts under way.
BBC News
Pinarayi Vijayan 12th Chief Minister of Kerala
Kerala gold smuggling case linked with financing of terror organisations: BJP's Muralidhar Rao
Credit: ANI Duration: 01:48Published
Kerala gold smuggling case: BJP leaders sit on 18-day hunger strike, demand CM's resignation
Credit: ANI Duration: 01:18Published
Kerala celebrates 'Eid al-Adha' today
Credit: ANI Duration: 01:12Published
Prayers can be offered with limited people in mosques on Eid al-Adha: Kerala CMKerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan welcomed those mosque committees which decided to cancel prayers in view of COVID-19.
DNA
Idukki district District in Kerala, India
Kerala landslide: Death toll rises to 9
Credit: ANI Duration: 01:07Published
Kerala rains: At least five killed in landslide in Idukki district, 80 tea estate workers feared trappedAccording to sources,80 tea estate workers are reportedly trapped in the area.
DNA
4 feared dead in landslide in Kerala’s IdukkiThiruvananthapuram: At least four people are feared killed in a landslide at Rajamalai in Idukki district due to heavy rain for the past four days, an official..
WorldNews
6 dead, over 55 lakh affected in Assam, Bihar floods; IMD sounds red alert for Kerala's IdukkiSix people died in Assam and Bihar on Wednesday due to floods which have affected over 55 lakh people in the two states, while heavy rains lashed parts of Kerala..
IndiaTimes
India Meteorological Department meteorological agency of the Government of India
Rain lashes parts of Bhubaneswar
Credit: ANI Duration: 01:39Published
Netravati River swells following heavy rainfall in Mangaluru
Credit: ANI Duration: 01:11Published
Watch: High tide hits Mumbai's Marine Drive
Credit: ANI Duration: 01:18Published
National Disaster Response Force
Maharashtra rains: 16 NDRF teams pre-positioned across state as IMD predicts more rainfallSeveral parts of Maharashtra are facing severe waterlogging and flood-like situation following incessant rainfall.
DNA
|
You Might Like
|
Related news from verified sources
|
Tweets about this
|
Related videos from verified sources