Death toll in Idukki landslide rises to 15, CM announces Rs 5 lakh ex gratia

The death toll rose to 15 in landslide which took place at Rajamala, Idukki district of Kerala on August 07.

At least 57 people are still missing.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Friday announced ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh to kin of the deceased.

National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) team is in action at the incident spot.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued red and orange alert for heavy rainfall for various districts in Kerala.