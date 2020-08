Setien not thinking CL tie is his 'last game' Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Duration: 00:31s - Published 3 minutes ago Setien not thinking CL tie is his 'last game' Barcelona boss Quique Setien says he is not thinking the Champions League tie against Napoli could be his last game in charge of the Spanish club. 0

