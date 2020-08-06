Global  
 

Evacuations ordered with Alps glacier in danger of collapse
Video Credit: euronews (in English) - Duration: 00:50s - Published
Evacuations ordered with Alps glacier in danger of collapse

Evacuations ordered with Alps glacier in danger of collapse

Dozens of residents and holidaymakers were told to evacuate an area on the Italian side of Mont Blanc as a glacier threatened to collapse.

Mont Blanc: Glacier collapse risk forces Italy Alps evacuation

 Dozens of people are moved from an area below a weakened Mont Blanc glacier.
BBC News

