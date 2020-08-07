Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Pep: Jesus made statement against 'kings' of CL
Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Duration: 00:50s - Published
Pep: Jesus made statement against 'kings' of CL

Pep: Jesus made statement against 'kings' of CL

Pep Guardiola praised Gabriel Jesus for his home and away goals against Real Madrid as Manchester City advanced to the Champions League quarters.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Scruff_Balz1

The Good Guy @DrTSquare Mind you when this statement was made Jesus Christ had not yet died After the death of Christ all sin c… https://t.co/vHjjkbS4il 4 days ago

Bible_robot

Bible Bot RT @aaliyahworships: @kylecastaway It’s not out of context it’s a direct statement that is being made. Real Christians stand up against any… 4 days ago

aaliyahworships

Aaliyah @kylecastaway It’s not out of context it’s a direct statement that is being made. Real Christians stand up against… https://t.co/ylAhhKJyhx 4 days ago