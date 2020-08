Financial Focus for Aug. 7, 2020 Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 01:19s - Published 5 minutes ago Financial Focus for Aug. 7, 2020 In today's Financial Focus, we have a check of the stock market and the stocks with ties to Las Vegas. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend NASDAQ IS DOWN CLOSE TO1-PERCENT.SP500 IS UP SLIGHTLY.AND GAMING...BOYD IS DOWN ALMOST HALF APERCENT.CAESARS IS DOWN CLOSE TO2-PERCENT.MGM IS UP 3 PERCENTLAS VEGAS SANDS IS DOWN2-PERCENT.WYNN AND RED ROCK RESORTS BOTHDOWN MORE THAN 3-PERCENT.YOU CAN BLAME THE CORONAVIRUSPANDEMIC ON PAYING MORE TO SHIPPACKAGES...DURING THE HOLIDAYS THIS YEAR.U-P-S WILL BE ADDING SURCHARGESTO DELIVER BIG ITEMS.IT WON'T AFFECT CUSTOMERSBUYING SMALL GOODS.THE SURCHAGE WILL COST BETWEENONE AND FOUR DOLLARS.THE COST CAN ALSO VARYDEPENDING ON WHETHER IT IS"GROUND" OR "AIR" DELIVERY.CINEMARK SAYS...IT WILL RE-OPEN.....SOME OF ITS THEATERSNATIONWIDE....INCLUDING...RIGHT HERE...IN LAS VEGAS.... NEXT FRIDAY.THE COMPANY WILL OFFER...."COMEBACK CLASSIC" FILMS...AND...NORMAL CONCESSIONS.....AT A "WELCOME BACK" PRICE.CINEMARK SAYS....TICKETS WILL COST....-5- DOLLARS FOR ADULTS....AND... -3- DOLLARS....FOR CHILDREN.SHOW TIMES WILL BE...STAGGERED....FACE MASKS WILL BE....REQUIRED.FOR A LIST OF LOCALLOCATIONS.... SET TO RE-OPEN...HEAD OVER TO....K-T-N-V -DOT- COM.FINANCIAL FOCUS IS SPONSOREDBY...."THE CLARK COUNTY CREDITUNION".IT IS A SIGHT WE DON'T SEE IN





