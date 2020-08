Chase Center Wins Recognition for Advanced Cleaning Practices Video Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX - Duration: 02:14s - Published 2 minutes ago Chase Center Wins Recognition for Advanced Cleaning Practices Chase Center, home of the Golden State Warriors, is the first sports venue in Northern California to earn the GBAC STAR Facility accreditation, considered the gold standard in the cleaning industry. Betty Yu reports. (8-7-20) 0

