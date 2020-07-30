Preston lockdown: Locals say rules need to be clearer

|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Preston, Lancashire City in Lancashire, England
Coronavirus: Preston facing new lockdown restrictions as infection rates surge in Lancashire city'We are surrounded by areas that have had enforced measures implemented by government and we want to act now to stop that from happening'
Independent
Greater Manchester County of England
Burnham: Government 'inhumane' not to extend Covid-19 shielding in Greater Manchester
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:34Published
Coronavirus: Test and Trace puts people in 'difficult position'People are worried about taking 14 days off work and losing pay, says Greater Manchester's mayor.
BBC News
Greater Manchester lockdown: Extra police to be flooded onto streets as force vows to get tough on people flouting new coronavirus laws'We have been fair with people,' says deputy chief constable. 'Now this weekend we are going to be using a lot more enforcement. Enough is enough'
Independent
Preston on verge of lockdown
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:43Published
Lancashire County of England
M58 Lancashire death-crash HGV driver 'focused on Facebook'James Majury was using his phone at the wheel a minute before his HGV hit a minibus, a court hears.
BBC News
Lancashire PC charged over assault shared on social mediaPC Saul Hignett is accused of common assault over an arrest captured on CCTV and shared online.
BBC News
West Yorkshire County of England
Coronavirus: What led to new lockdown restrictions across the north of England?New rules ban separate households from gathering in homes, gardens and pubs across Greater Manchester, West Yorkshire and east Lancashire
Independent
Household mixing banned in parts of northern England in virus crackdown
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:25Published
Lockdown tightened for millions in EnglandSeparate households will not be allowed to meet indoors in Greater Manchester, East Lancashire and parts of West Yorkshire.
BBC News
|
You Might Like
|
Related news from verified sources
|
Tweets about this
|
Related videos from verified sources