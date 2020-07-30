Global  
 

Preston lockdown: Locals say rules need to be clearer
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 00:26s - Published
Households in Preston are banned from mixing indoors or in gardens amid aspike in coronavirus cases.

Some residents in the city say the rules areeither confusing or need to be enforced more strongly.

It comes a week afterthe same measures were brought in for residents in Greater Manchester, partsof east Lancashire and West Yorkshire, as well as Leicester.

The rules willremain in place for those areas for at least another week.

Officials saidthere had been a “significant” rise in cases in the under-30 age group in thePreston area.

Coronavirus: Preston facing new lockdown restrictions as infection rates surge in Lancashire city

 'We are surrounded by areas that have had enforced measures implemented by government and we want to act now to stop that from happening'
Burnham: Government 'inhumane' not to extend Covid-19 shielding in Greater Manchester [Video]

Burnham: Government 'inhumane' not to extend Covid-19 shielding in Greater Manchester

The mayor of Greater Manchester said it was "inhumane" for the Government notto extend Covid-19 shielding for clinically vulnerable people in the regionwhen the policy was paused in England on August 1. Speaking to a meeting ofthe Independent Sage Group, Andy Burnham said: “I cannot for the life of meunderstand why the shielding policy was not extended in Greater Manchester andEast Lancashire and parts of West Yorkshire for the duration of these measuresthat have now been introduced. “Not to do it is inhumane in my view, becauseit has added to people’s distress at a very difficult time, and even at thispoint they should reinstate that shielding policy and they should do it now."

Coronavirus: Test and Trace puts people in 'difficult position'

 People are worried about taking 14 days off work and losing pay, says Greater Manchester's mayor.
Greater Manchester lockdown: Extra police to be flooded onto streets as force vows to get tough on people flouting new coronavirus laws

 'We have been fair with people,' says deputy chief constable. 'Now this weekend we are going to be using a lot more enforcement. Enough is enough'
Preston on verge of lockdown [Video]

Preston on verge of lockdown

Preston is on the verge of lockdown after a rise in Covid-19 cases wererecorded in the city. Lancashire's director for public health expects rulessimilar to Greater Manchester's to come into effect. Preston recorded 49 newcases of coronavirus in the week to July 31, more than double the week before.

M58 Lancashire death-crash HGV driver 'focused on Facebook'

 James Majury was using his phone at the wheel a minute before his HGV hit a minibus, a court hears.
Lancashire PC charged over assault shared on social media

 PC Saul Hignett is accused of common assault over an arrest captured on CCTV and shared online.
Coronavirus: What led to new lockdown restrictions across the north of England?

 New rules ban separate households from gathering in homes, gardens and pubs across Greater Manchester, West Yorkshire and east Lancashire
Household mixing banned in parts of northern England in virus crackdown [Video]

Household mixing banned in parts of northern England in virus crackdown

Stricter lockdown rules in place as of midnight In parts of Manchester,Lancashire and Yorkshire. The Health Secretary has announced that people arebanned from meeting each other indoors in parts of Greater Manchester, EastLancashire and West Yorkshire from midnight on Thursday July 30. He tweeted alist of where the rules will be imposed naming: Greater Manchester, Blackburnwith Darwen, Burnley, Hyndburn, Pendle and Rose dale. The Government say thenew stricter rules are part of “immediate action” to keep people safe.

Lockdown tightened for millions in England

 Separate households will not be allowed to meet indoors in Greater Manchester, East Lancashire and parts of West Yorkshire.
