Preston lockdown: Locals say rules need to be clearer

Households in Preston are banned from mixing indoors or in gardens amid aspike in coronavirus cases.

Some residents in the city say the rules areeither confusing or need to be enforced more strongly.

It comes a week afterthe same measures were brought in for residents in Greater Manchester, partsof east Lancashire and West Yorkshire, as well as Leicester.

The rules willremain in place for those areas for at least another week.

Officials saidthere had been a “significant” rise in cases in the under-30 age group in thePreston area.