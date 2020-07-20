Saudi hit squad allegations: US says al-Jabri a 'valued partner'

Exiled Saudi Intel Officer Accuses MBS Of Deploying Hit Squad To Kill Him



Former top Saudi intelligence official Dr. Saad Aljabri has charged the Saudi Crown Prince of ordering his assassination. CNN reports Aljabri alleged in a legal complaint in DC District Court that an assassination squad traveled from Saudi Arabia to Canada to try to kill him. Aljabri says the squad came after him just days after journalist Jamal Khashoggi was murdered by members of the same group.

