Saudi hit squad allegations: US says al-Jabri a 'valued partner'
Video Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Duration: 02:04s - Published
Saad al-Jabri has accused Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman of trying to assassinate him.

Mohammed bin Salman Mohammed bin Salman Saudi crown prince and minister of defence

Revealed: Saudi's MBS pushed Russia to intervene in Syria conflict, despite supporting opposition

 Saudi Crown Prince Muhammed Bin Salman reportedly encouraged Russian President Vladimir Putin to militarily intervene in the Syrian conflict, official documents..
WorldNews
Saudi crown prince sued over alleged hand in murder plot [Video]

Saudi crown prince sued over alleged hand in murder plot

Mohammed bin Salman is accused of dispatching a group of hitmen to kill a former top Saudi intelligence official - Saad al-Jabari, who is in exile in Canada.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO    Duration: 07:19Published

Saudi crown prince accused of sending hit squad to Canada

 Mohammed bin Salman has been accused of sending a hit-squad to kill a former Saudi official.
BBC News
Saudi King Salman admitted to hospital [Video]

Saudi King Salman admitted to hospital

Saudi Arabia's 84-year-old ruler, King Salman bin Abdulaziz, has been admitted to hospital in the capital Riyadh, suffering from inflammation of the gall bladder, state news agency SPA said on Monday. Ryan Brooks reports.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 00:59Published

Saudi Arabia Saudi Arabia Country in Southwestern Asia

Exiled Saudi Intel Officer Accuses MBS Of Deploying Hit Squad To Kill Him [Video]

Exiled Saudi Intel Officer Accuses MBS Of Deploying Hit Squad To Kill Him

Former top Saudi intelligence official Dr. Saad Aljabri has charged the Saudi Crown Prince of ordering his assassination. CNN reports Aljabri alleged in a legal complaint in DC District Court that an assassination squad traveled from Saudi Arabia to Canada to try to kill him. Aljabri says the squad came after him just days after journalist Jamal Khashoggi was murdered by members of the same group.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:34Published

Saad bin Khalid Al Jabry Saudi general


