Shots fired on The Strip near Planet Hollywood Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 01:28s - Published 7 minutes ago Shots fired on The Strip near Planet Hollywood NEWS: Police are searching for a gunman after reports of an early morning shooting on The Strip. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend INVESTIGATING AFTER SHOTS WEREFIRED ON THE STRIP.13 ACTION NEWS REPORTER SEANDELANCEY HAS THE DETAILS.TODAY - JUST AFTER 4:00 THISMORNING - POLICE RESPONDED TOREPORTS OF GUNSHOTS IN FRONT OFPLANET HOLLYWOOD - NO ONE WASINJURED.DETECTIVES ARE STILLINVESTIGATING PAST SHOOTINGSBELLAGIO - MULTIPLE SHOTS FIREDAND POLICE ARE STILL LOOKINGFOR A WHITE DODGE RAM HILTONGRAND VACATION CLUB - SHOOTINGOCCURRED IN A ROOM.LUCKILY NO ONE HAS BEEN INJUREDIN THESE SHOOTINGS.IF YOU CAN HELP - CALL POLICE.THE STATE COVID-19 TASK FORCESAYS THEY'VE RECEIVED 262PRICE GOUGING





