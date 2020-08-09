Beirut: Corruption fears persist amid foreign donation offers

|
Beirut Capital and chief port of Lebanon
Sydney Opera House lights up with Lebanese cedar in solidarity with BeirutLandmarks in Sydney and Melbourne carried the colours of Lebanon in a show of solidarity.
SBS
Lebanon prime minister and government step down after Beirut explosionLebanese leaders reportedly received a warning last month about explosive chemicals being stored in Beirut's port. Those chemicals detonated in a huge blast last..
CBS News
Beirut: Officials warned of disaster in July
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 02:05Published
Lebanon PM, president received hazard warning prior to blast
Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO Duration: 07:01Published
Analysts: French president advancing Israel interests in LebanonPolitical analysts have cast doubt on the sincerity of French President Emmanuel Macron in his pledges of aid to Lebanon following a devastating blast in Beirut,..
WorldNews
