Beirut: Corruption fears persist amid foreign donation offers
World powers agreed to provide "major resources" to help Beirut recover from the enormous explosion that destroyed swaths of the capital and pledged not to let its people down.

Sydney Opera House lights up with Lebanese cedar in solidarity with Beirut

 Landmarks in Sydney and Melbourne carried the colours of Lebanon in a show of solidarity.
SBS

Lebanon prime minister and government step down after Beirut explosion

 Lebanese leaders reportedly received a warning last month about explosive chemicals being stored in Beirut's port. Those chemicals detonated in a huge blast last..
CBS News
Beirut: Officials warned of disaster in July

Lebanese security officials warned the prime minister and president of catastrophic danger only two weeks before the explosion which left much of the capital in ruins, according to documents seen by Reuters and senior security sources. Soraya Ali reports.

Lebanon PM, president received hazard warning prior to blast

Lebanon's prime minister and president were warned by security officials last month about the explosive material stored at Beirut port which caused last week's enormous explosion.

Analysts: French president advancing Israel interests in Lebanon

 Political analysts have cast doubt on the sincerity of French President Emmanuel Macron in his pledges of aid to Lebanon following a devastating blast in Beirut,..
WorldNews

