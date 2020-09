Paydirt Movie Clip - Sheriff Go Home Video Credit: Teaser Trailer - Duration: 01:07s - Published on August 9, 2020 Paydirt Movie Clip - Sheriff Go Home Paydirt Movie Clip - Sheriff Go Home - Plot synopsis: A parolee teams up with his old crew determined to find a buried bag of cash stolen a decade ago from a DEA bust gone bad, while being tracked by a retired Sheriff. Director Christian Sesma Writers Christian Sesma Actors Luke Goss, Val Kilmer, Mike Hatton, Mercedes Kilmer Genre Action and Adventure, Thriller Run Time 1 hour 25 minutes 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this

Related videos from verified sources PAYDIRT movie (2020) - Val Kilmer, Luke Goss



PAYDIRT movie trailer (2020) - Plot synopsis: A parolee teams up with his old crew determined to find a buried bag of cash stolen five years ago from a DEA bust gone bad, while being tracked by a.. Credit: Teaser Trailer Duration: 02:00 Published on July 9, 2020