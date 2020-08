Video Credit: WKBW Buffalo - Duration: 02:01s - Published 3 days ago

It's been 105 years since a major league baseball game that counted was played in Buffalo

Meaningful big-league baseball is back in Buffalo, 105-years later

SO NO COLLEGEFOOTBALL IN BUFFALO-- BUT WE WILL SEEMAJOR LEAGUEBASEBALL HERE THISWEEK.THE TORONTO BLUEJAYS PLAY THEIR FIRSTGAME AT SAHLENFIELD ON TUESDAYWHEN THEY "HOST"THE MIAMI MARLINS.BUT THIS IS NOT THEFIRST MAJOR LEAGUEGAME TO BE PLAYEDIN WESTERN NEWYORK.JEFF RUSACK LOOKSAT BUFFALO'S RICHBIG LEAGUE HISTORY.OLD HOSS RUSACKTAKES THE MOUNDFOR THE BUFFALOBLUES.

SHAKES OFFTHE PITCH.

AND..

HE'SNO WHERE NEAR ABASEBALL FIELD.ATLEAST IN 2020 HEISNT.

NEAR THECORNER OF OFJEFFERSON ANDNORTHLAND WAS THESITE OF FEDERALFIELD.

THE HOME OFTHE LAST MAJORLEAGUE GAME TO BEPLAYED IN BUFFALO.THE BLUES TOOK ONTHE BALTIMORETERRAPINS..

ONE OFTHE FINAL MATCH UPSOF THE FEDERALLEAGUE... THE GAMEWAS ON SEPTEMBER8TH 1915.

A PRETTYGOOD TRIVIAQUESTION IF YOU ASKUS... OR IF YOU ASKKASSA.I DON'T KNOWDOWNTOWN?

YOU'RESTANDING RIGHT ATTHE SPOT?

ARE YOUSERIOUS?

WHAT!?!?!THERE USED TO BE ABASEBALL FIELD RIGHTHERE.

THAT'SUNBELIEVABLE!AND IT'S NOT JUSTTHE BLUES.

IN THELATE 1800'S THEBUFFALO BISONSPLAYED IN THENATIONAL LEAGUE.THEY HAD SOMESERIOUS FIRE POWER.THEY HAD 4 HALL OFFARMERS IN THEIRPRIME ON THAT TEAM.PUDD GALVIN WHO ISTHE FIRST PITCHER TOWIN 300 GAMES.

DANBRUTHERS WHOACTUALLY WON TWOBATTING TITLES WHILEPLAYING WITH THEBISONS.BIG LEAGUEBASEBALL HAS BEENIN BUFFALO ONEOTHER TIME SINCE1915... THE GAME JUSTDIDN'T COUNT IN THESTANDINGS.

THE BLUEJAYS SQUARED OFFAGAINST THE INDIANSIN 1987 AT THEROCKPILE.

7EYEWITNESS NEWSHAD A HELICOPTERBACK THEN ANDHELICOPTERS WEREUSED TO PREP THEWET FIELD.

PRESENTDAY..

AND THETORONTO BLUE JAYSWILL TAKE ON THEMAIMI MARLINS ONTUESDAY.

AT SAHLENFIELD.

ONLYCARDBOARD FANSARE ALLOWED TOATTEND.EVEN FANS CAN'T GOIT'S STILL A BIG DEAL.TO HAVE MAJORLEAGUE BASEBALLRIGHT HERE INBUFFALO.ONE GUARANTEE THISYEAR..

OLD HOSSRUSACK..

WILL NOT BEPITCHING.

JEFFRUSAACK 7 EWN.