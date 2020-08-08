Global  
 

Widespread Salmonella Outbreak Linked To Onions Reaches New Jersey
Widespread Salmonella Outbreak Linked To Onions Reaches New Jersey

Widespread Salmonella Outbreak Linked To Onions Reaches New Jersey

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says 640 cases have been reported in 43 states.

People have fallen ill in Connecticut and New York.

