Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Pearl Movie Clip - Jack And The Dean

Video Credit: Teaser Trailer - Duration: 01:24s - Published
Pearl Movie Clip - Jack And The Dean

Pearl Movie Clip - Jack And The Dean

Pearl Movie Clip - Jack And The Dean - Plot synopsis: After her mother is murdered by her stepfather, gifted 15 year old student Pearl goes to live with an ex-lover of her mother, a grumpy unemployed film director who, pending the results of a paternity test, may be her biological father.

Director Bobby Roth Writers Bobby Roth Actors Anthony LaPaglia, Larsen Thompson, Nestor Carbonell, Sarah Carter, Bruce Davison, Barbara Williams, Ming-Na Wen Genre Drama


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Pearl Movie Clip - Record store [Video]

Pearl Movie Clip - Record store

Pearl Movie Clip - Jack And The Dean - Plot synopsis: After her mother is murdered by her stepfather, gifted 15 year old student Pearl goes to live with an ex-lover of her mother, a grumpy unemployed..

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 01:39Published