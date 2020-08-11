Pearl Movie Clip - Jack And The Dean Video Credit: Teaser Trailer - Duration: 01:24s - Published 3 weeks ago Pearl Movie Clip - Jack And The Dean Pearl Movie Clip - Jack And The Dean - Plot synopsis: After her mother is murdered by her stepfather, gifted 15 year old student Pearl goes to live with an ex-lover of her mother, a grumpy unemployed film director who, pending the results of a paternity test, may be her biological father. Director Bobby Roth Writers Bobby Roth Actors Anthony LaPaglia, Larsen Thompson, Nestor Carbonell, Sarah Carter, Bruce Davison, Barbara Williams, Ming-Na Wen Genre Drama 0

