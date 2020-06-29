She Dies Tomorrow movie clip

She Dies Tomorrow movie clip - Plot synopsis: After waking up convinced that she is going to die tomorrow, Amy’s carefully mended life begins to unravel.

As her delusions of certain death become contagious to those around her, Amy and her friends’ lives spiral out of control in a tantalizing descent into madness.

Director Amy Seimetz Writers Amy Seimetz Actors Kate Lyn Sheil, Jane Adams, Kentucker Audley, Katie Aselton, Chris Messina, Tunde Adebimpe, Jennifer Kim, Olivia Taylor Dudley, Michelle Rodriguez Genre Horror