2020 Toyota Yaris Design Preview

The all-new Toyota Yaris has been designed to meet the increasing challenges of everyday urban life.

Today's compact car customers are amongst Europe's most demanding and they typically undertake their busy lives in congested urban environments that present them with ever-increasing challenges.

They expect their car to deliver style and practicality.

They want it to be easy to park, agile in the city and comfortable on longer journeys.

They expect leading levels of safety and the lowest possible running costs.

In addition they are more environmentally aware than ever before and seek relevant solutions that fit their daily schedule and surroundings.

And, of course, they also prefer these attributes to be delivered at an affordable price.

To respond to these ever-increasing demands, the new Yaris brings Toyota's New Global Architecture (TNGA) philosophy to the compact car segment for the first time.

For the new Toyota Yaris, this is delivered through the first use of the new GA-B platform, and the first use of the new TNGA 3-cylinder, 4th generation hybrid system.

This approach is complemented by advances in active and passive systems to create the world's safest compact car.