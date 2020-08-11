Global  
 

Johnny Cash's Rolls Royce Has Tesla Guts; Android Seismometer Network | Digital Trends Live 8.11.20

Video Credit: Digital Trends - Published
On Digital Trends Live today: TCL just released its new 6-series and 5-series TVs and Caleb Denison is here to tell us about them; Shift EV out of Albany, Oregon just updated Johnny Cash's Rolls Royce Shadow with the electric motor system from a Tesla Model S; In our weekly Who's Got Game segment, we talk to Tanner Wideman, the creator of Barbarian Body and how you can stay in shape while stuck at home during quarantine; In the news: TikTok has awarded 19 creators with funds from their billion dollar fund, in an effort to keep them on platform and away from Reels and Triller; Lucid Motors claims that the upcoming 'Air' sedan will have an EPA 500-mile range.

It will debut in September; Google released an update for Android that turns the accelerometer into an earthquake detection system; The Lookout app now helps the visually impaired buy groceries using an A.I.

To scan and read out food labels.


