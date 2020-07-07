Global  
 

Cressida Dick: Matter of huge regret to not bring to justice all of Stephen Lawrence's killers
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 01:17s - Published
Dame Cressida Dick, the Commissioner of the Metropolitan Police, says "it is amatter of huge regret" that the murderers of Stephen Lawrence have not allbeen brought to justice.

Detectives have decided to shelve the case that sawStephen Lawrence murdered by racists in 1993.

Stephen Lawrence murder investigation 'inactive'

 The Met Police said it was "sad" it could not secure more convictions.
BBC News

Stephen Lawrence: Black teenager's remaining racist killers still at large as Met Police closes investigation

 The remaining men accused of murdering black teenager Stephen Lawrence will not face justice after police closed their investigation.
Independent

