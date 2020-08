Skip responds to Damian Lillard's tweet and shares what happened between them

Damian Lillard responded to Skip on Twitter yesterday after Skip tweeted that he wasn’t buying Dame Time as a SUPERstar.

Lillard replied saying quote, “I have never been buying nothing about you fam.

You a joke.

And after our private convo full of back pedaling you will never have my respect.” Hear what Skip Bayless has to say about his conversation with Damian Lillard.