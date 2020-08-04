Global  
 

Scottish government announce exam results U-turn
Scottish Education Secretary John Swinney has announced his government has scrapped the downgrading of thousands of exam results.

There had been widespread anger after more than 120 thousand results were lowered from what teachers had predicted, with claims pupils from deprived areas were more affected.

They will now be awarded their original marks - and there will be no change to results that were upgraded.

Report by Blairm.

