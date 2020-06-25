Global  
 

'Fresh Prince Of Bel Air' Reboot In the Works, Zac Efron to Star in 'Three Men and a Baby' & More | THR News
Video Credit: The Hollywood Reporter - Duration: 02:26s - Published
The "Fresh Prince Of Bel Air" is getting a dramatic reboot after a YouTube trailer went viral, Zac Efron is on board to star in 'Three Men and a Baby' and the once famously shelved episode of 'Black-ish' titled "Please, Baby, Please" is headed Hulu.

Zac Efron is on board to star in 'Three Men and a Baby,' a remake of the 1987 comedy being made by Disney.

Zac Efron has signed up to star in a remake of 'Three Men and a Baby.'

Here's your breakdown of what to watch this weekend (7/10) in THR's 'Now Screening.'

The 'High School Musical' star has reportedly moved down to Australia, after fans spotted him in the Australian town of Byron Bay.

Shroud returns to Twitch, exclusively

Michael “Shroud” Grzesiek — one of the most influential live-streamers on the internet — has today..
Now this is a story all about how ... a viral YouTube trailer is becoming a hot TV series. Will Smith and Morgan Cooper are teaming to adapt the beloved NBC comedy 'The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air.'

New York Comic Con is canceled

New York Comic Con’s physical presence is canceled this year. The annual convention typically takes place in..
Belarusian opposition leader Svetlana Tikhanouskaya has joined her children in neighboring Lithuania, after two nights of clashes following the contested re-election of President Alexander Lukashenko. Joe Davies reports.

ABC hid this political 'Black-ish' episode in 2018, but it's even more powerful in 2020

 Controversial "Black-ish" episode "Please Baby, Please" was pulled by ABC in 2018. It's on Hulu now, and is as searing and powerful as ever.
Hulu will stream Black-ish episode Disney controversially shelved in 2018

In November 2017, Black-ish creator Kenya Barris wrote an episode of his Emmy-award winning ABC comedy titled “Please, Baby, Please” that..
High Fidelity fans are still reeling from the news that the show has been canceled by Hulu after just one season. And one person that's most definitely disappointed that High Fidelity wasn't renewed for Season 2 is its star, Zoë Kravitz. After sharing a goodbye post on Instagram, Kravitz shared her actual thoughts about the show's cancelation in a reply to actress Tessa Thompson. This content is imported from Instagram.

WarnerMedia undergoes major reorganization as HBO Max gets higher priority

Two of WarnerMedia’s top executives, Bob Greenblatt and Kevin Reilly, are leaving the company as CEO Jason Kilar begins..
Zac Efron is set to star in a 'Three Men and a Baby' remake for Disney+, which does not yet have a director attached.

NEW DELHI — An Air India Express plane from Dubai crashed at Calicut International Airport in the southern state of Kerala at 7:40 pm on Friday, August 7. Citing civil aviation officials,..

A low-security men's prison in Texas presents a cautionary tale about the danger of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 in congregate living settings. CNN reports the former holding facility for WWII..

