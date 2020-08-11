Unseen eyewitness arrest of man shot by Secret Service in DC, causing Trump to leave presser early

This is the eyewitness moment right after a man was who pulled an object was shot by the Secret Service on Monday (August 10).

A 51-year-old Maryland man who was shot twice by a Secret Service officer near the White House after pulling an object and charging at an officer, officials said.

D.C.

Police identified the suspect Tuesday as Myron Berryman of Forestville, Maryland, who was listed in stable condition at a local hospital.

"It was so crazy, I heard the shots and i just was like what's going on," DC resident Damien Reese told Newsflare in an exclusive interview.

"I didn't see much before but there was so much going on, you can hear me cursing in the video, Secret Service running around everywhere," Reese said.