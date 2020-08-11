A federal judge overturned Cuomo's 50 person limit at weddings

Video Credit: WKTV - Published 2 weeks ago

Wedding receptions during the coronavirus pandemic.

But -- the ruling doesn't include every venue.

News channel 2's caitlin irla explains.

A federal judge has delivered some relief to couples in new york, issuing a temporary injunction allowing wedding receptions to be held at 50 percent of the venue's capacity and not be capped at 50 people... the court document states that the chosen venues must already operate as functioning restaurants in addition to wedding venues.

None "i think its important, what this ruling did was let the public, the people who have their event planned now, will be able to be done legally, i think for people who are planning events in the future will have a guideline," the ruling also states that nothing in this decision is intended to supersede the states authority to enforce safety requirements and precautions that are applicable to restaurants... however -- a venue that is operating as a restaurant should not be treated differently than a restaurant.

"we're been waiting for this for months since they started the phase three, when the restaurants were allowed to open.

For us and i know the other people in our industry that we talked to, it didn't make much sense that a restaurant of 200 people could have 100 people in there, but a venue of 750 can't have more than 50."

Though this ruling will not help every venue across the state - it's a start because the wedding industry has been severely impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.

"all of us in our industry lost most of the parties we had booked for the first half of this year and most of the parties for the second half of this year" "catastrophic for this year, there's no making that back up."

The governor's office has not released specific guidance for weddings.

A spokesperson for governor cuomo called the decision .irresponsible/ and said they were exploring legal remedies.

Caitlin irla, news channel.

