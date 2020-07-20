Global  
 

Belarus election challenger Tikhanovskaya flees to Lithuania

Video Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Duration: 03:02s
Belarus election challenger Tikhanovskaya flees to Lithuania

Belarus election challenger Tikhanovskaya flees to Lithuania

Svetlana Tikhanovskaya left Belarus after a second night of street clashes left a protester dead.

Belarus presidential challenger flees to Lithuania amid protests

 Svetlana Tikhanovskaya insists she won but says she wanted to be with her kids. Belarus was hit with two nights of mass protests over the supposed election..
CBS News

Belarus opposition candidate flees to Lithuania amid crackdown on election protests

 Moscow (CNN)The main opposition candidate in Sunday's disputed presidential election in Belarus has fled the country after security forces mounted a sweeping..
WorldNews

Belarus election: Opposition leader Tikhanovskaya 'safe' in Lithuania

 Svetlana Tikhanovskaya leaves Belarus as protests continue over Sunday's disputed elections.
BBC News

Belarus opposition candidate rejects election result after night of protests

 The main opposition candidate in Belarus’s election has rejected the official results that gave President Alexander Lukashenko a landslide victory and her team..
WorldNews

What is Nexta — the Telegram channel reporting on Belarus' protests? [Video]

What is Nexta — the Telegram channel reporting on Belarus' protests?

The online organisation, which is not state-run, has an encrypted Telegram channel that has over 1.3 million subscribers.View on euronews

Credit: euronews (in English)    Duration: 00:45Published

Belarus president cuts off internet amid widespread protests

 As he fights for his political survival, Alexander Lukashenko has taken a big gamble by cutting off the internet across most of Belarus. Belarusians seeking to..
WorldNews
Clashes ensue on second night of protests over disputed Belarus election [Video]

Clashes ensue on second night of protests over disputed Belarus election

One man has died in protests in Belarus as demonstrators clashed with police for a second night after a disputed election handed a sixth term to strongman Alexander Lukashenko.View on euronews

Credit: euronews (in English)    Duration: 00:50Published

Belarus opposition leader leaves country [Video]

Belarus opposition leader leaves country

Belarusian opposition leader Svetlana Tikhanouskaya has joined her children in neighboring Lithuania, after two nights of clashes following the contested re-election of President Alexander Lukashenko. Joe Davies reports.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:18Published

