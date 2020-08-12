Global  
 

Bengaluru clashes: Watch how group of Muslim youth protected police station

Even as a mob was going on a rampage in Bengaluru, a group of Muslim youth came to the aid of policemen at the DJ Halli police station.

The group formed a human chain and stood outside the police station to protect it from arsonists.

Clashes had broken out in the area over a social media post allegedly made by the nephew of Congress MLA Akhanda Srinavas Murthy.

The nephew of the Congress legislator has been arrested.

The mob also vandalised the house of the Congress MLA and set vehicles on fire in the area.

Karnataka Minister CT Ravi called it a pre-planned incident and said that some people believe that they are above the law.

He ensured that tough action would be taken against the perpetrators and blamed the Congress for appeasing these elements when it was in power in the state.

He also alleged that this was not an isolated incident and linked it with protests that were held against the Citizenship Amendment Act.

Watch the full video for all the details .

