Bengaluru clashes: Watch how group of Muslim youth protected police station

While speaking to ANI in Bengaluru on August 12, Karnataka Congress Working President Saleem Ahmed on violence that broke out in the state said that Congress never encourage such kind of things, party always want to have peace and brotherhood. He said, "Karnataka Minister CT Ravi should not speak on the community. I strongly object to his statements. Congress will never encourage the "goondaism" and those people who do criminal activities. I condemn that incident." At least three people died in violence that broke out in Bengaluru on August 11 late night over an alleged inciting social media post.
U.S. Representative Ilhan Omar held off a well-funded challenger Tuesday and won the Democratic primary in her congressional district, putting her on track for re-election in November along with other members of the "Squad" of four liberal freshmen. Gloria Tso reports.
Karnataka Tourism Minister CT Ravi on August 12 said that Bengaluru violence was a totally organised incident. "In just one hour after the social media post, large number of people gathered and vandalised the area, this was not an isolated but very organised incident," said CT Ravi. The minister also hit out Congress party over the violent incidence. At least three people died in violence that broke out in Bengaluru on August 11 late night over an alleged inciting social media post.
Sharif, who belongs to Civil Defence and also an eye witness to the vandalisation of DJ Halli Police Station in Bengaluru where violence had broken out on late night of August 11, held the public accountable for the violence which has killed at least three people. "We're from Civil Defence and had come to protect Police. It was public's fault. This (Police Station) is like my temple, my masjid," Sharif said.
A group of Muslim youths had formed a human chain around a temple to protect it from arsonists after violence had broken out on August 11 late night in Bengaluru. Major violence had occurred in Bengaluru over a social media post. At least 3 died, 60 police officials were injured.
At least five people, including two children, were charred to death and many others sustained burns when a Bengaluru bound bus they were traveling in caught fire on a national highway in Chitradurga district on Wednesday morning. "Five people have died after a bus caught fire on National Highway 4 at about 3.30 am. The bus was on the way from Bijapur to Bengaluru," a police officer said. The deceased have not been identified, he said adding a few others have been hospitalized.
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 01:06Published
The Deputy Commissioner of Police of Bengaluru Urban, GN Shivamurthy visited the DJ Halli Police Station that was vandalised last night, as violence broke out over an alleged inciting social media post."The incident that took place last night is very unfortunate. A lot of damage has been caused to public property. I appeal to all the people of the city not to be provoked or disturbed by this incident and maintain peace" said GN Shivamurthy. Karnataka police has released a CCTV footage of the incident. At least three people died in violence that broke out in Bengaluru on August 11 late night over an alleged inciting social media post.