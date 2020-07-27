Ed Sheeran reportedly set to be a dad
Ed Sheeran is set to become a dad, with reports suggesting that his wife Cherry Seaborn is due their first child in a few weeks.
Ed Sheeran doesn't think he appeals to ‘the youth’ any moreHe reportedly feels he doesn't need to understand a teenage audience since they can't "relate" to his lyrics.
Ed Sheeran credits wife Cherry Seaborn for helping him battle 'addictive personality'Ed Sheeran has revealed that he used to binge on alcohol and junk food until he was sick.
