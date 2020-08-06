Global  
 

Eye On The Day 8/12

Video Credit: CBS4 Miami - Duration: 01:19s - Published
Eye On The Day 8/12

Eye On The Day 8/12

Here are a few stories we are keeping an eye on: Joe Biden selects Senator Kamala Harris as his running mate, Big Ten and Pac-12 conferences postpone fall football games, and the last remaining Blockbuster goes on Airbnb.

