Eye On The Day 8/12
Video Credit: CBS4 Miami - Duration: 01:19s - Published
41 minutes ago
Eye On The Day 8/12
Here are a few stories we are keeping an eye on: Joe Biden selects Senator Kamala Harris as his running mate, Big Ten and Pac-12 conferences postpone fall football games, and the last remaining Blockbuster goes on Airbnb.
You Might Like
Tweets about this
Related videos from verified sources
Eye On The Day 8/11 Here are a few stories we are keeping an eye on: Kentucky’s governor recommended schools delay in-person classes until late September, investigation into an explosion in Baltimore, MD continues, and.. Credit: CBS4 Miami Duration: 01:20 Published 1 day ago
Eye On The Day 8/10 Here are a few stories we are keeping an eye on: Half of all states are seeing a rise in coronavirus deaths, President Trump signs four executive orders on economic relief, and NASA drops “actively.. Credit: CBS4 Miami Duration: 01:20 Published 2 days ago
Eye On The Day 8/6 Here are a few stories we are keeping an eye on: U.S. is reporting more than 4.8 million cases of the coronavirus since the pandemic began, the search continues for survivors after an explosion in.. Credit: CBS4 Miami Duration: 01:17 Published 6 days ago